Local law enforcement and fire departments participate in emerge

Local law enforcement and fire departments participate in emergency response exercise at Yakima Training Center

Yakima, WA - Law enforcement officials are joining local fire departments from around the Yakima Valley for a very important training exercise with officials at the Yakima Training Center.  The training exercise is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26th, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

At the training center, the agencies will work to ensure that if an emergency happens anywhere within the Yakima Valley, they know how to respond and work together efficiently, to protect the communities they serve throughout the county.

"The purpose is to take our current posture, our current capability levels, analyze how well we are performing within those means, figure out what additional capabilities we may need to develop as well as increase our preparedness and capability to respond to emergency events," said John O'Brien, Director of Planning, Training, Mobilization and Security with JBLM, Yakima Training Center.

Mock emergency situations range from active shooter situations to natural disasters responses like floods, earthquakes, fires, and more.

Emergency vehicles will be traveling to and from the Yakima Training Center, so people are encouraged to avoid the area including I-82 to avoid any potential delays.

Officials say they try to conduct these exercises at least once a year, to make sure that their tactics are up to date.
 

  Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

  Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

  Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

