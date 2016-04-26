Local law enforcement and fire departments participate in emergency response exercise at Yakima Training Center

Yakima, WA - Law enforcement officials are joining local fire departments from around the Yakima Valley for a very important training exercise with officials at the Yakima Training Center. The training exercise is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26th, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

At the training center, the agencies will work to ensure that if an emergency happens anywhere within the Yakima Valley, they know how to respond and work together efficiently, to protect the communities they serve throughout the county.

"The purpose is to take our current posture, our current capability levels, analyze how well we are performing within those means, figure out what additional capabilities we may need to develop as well as increase our preparedness and capability to respond to emergency events," said John O'Brien, Director of Planning, Training, Mobilization and Security with JBLM, Yakima Training Center.

Mock emergency situations range from active shooter situations to natural disasters responses like floods, earthquakes, fires, and more.

Emergency vehicles will be traveling to and from the Yakima Training Center, so people are encouraged to avoid the area including I-82 to avoid any potential delays.

Officials say they try to conduct these exercises at least once a year, to make sure that their tactics are up to date.

