Warrant: Man wanted in couple's killings tried to cash check

SEATTLE (AP) - Court documents say one of the brothers charged in the presumed killings of a married Washington couple tried to cash a check for $96,000 before he went on the run.

Search warrants released Monday show 53-year-old John Reed tried to cash the check at an Ellensburg bank April 14, the same day the Arlington couple's vehicles were found abandoned. The brothers had not been identified as suspects at the time.



Snohomish County sheriff's spokeswoman Shari Ireton says the bank wasn't able to cash the large check but issued Reed five smaller cashier's checks. Authorities later put a hold on the checks, but one had already been cashed.



Reed and his brother, Tony Clyde Reed, are charged with murder in the deaths of Patrick Shunn and his wife, Monique Patenaude, who were reported missing two weeks ago.



Investigators believe the brothers may have headed for Mexico.

