Police warning of thefts in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, WA - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is warning people in Moses Lake about a man who is suspected of at least one theft in the area.

Police say a light skinned man in his 20's has been knocking on doors seeking work.

He is suspected of stealing three car batteries from the 12000 block of Road 8 NE.

He may have also been seen in the area of 12000 Road 12 NE.

He was last seen driving an early model white BMW.

If you see him or have any information about him call 509-762-1160.