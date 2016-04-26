60-year-old inmate at Two Rivers Correctional Institution dies

UMATILLA, OR A Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) inmate died Monday morning in Umatilla

Staff were medically treating Avis Woodrum, 60, when he passed away in TRCI's Health Services Unit. Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced Woodrum deceased at 8:53 a.m. according to Oregon Department of Corrections.



Woodrum entered DOC custody on August 30, 2011, on one count of kidnapping in the second degree out of Marion County. His earliest release date was March 25, 2017 DOC said in their release.

The Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation.



Next of kin has been notified. No other details are available at this time.