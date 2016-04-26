Hanford seeks why radiation levels raised in double walled tank

UPDATE: Hanford leaders are trying to figure out what caused a higher than normal reading of radiation levels in a second aging tank.

Engineers are now evaluating the cause of the elevated sample readings.

"There is no indication of a leak," according to Carrie Meyer, the Director of Communications for the Department of Energy's Office of River Protection.

SPOKANE, WA (AP) - Officials for the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are trying to determine if a second giant tank containing radioactive waste from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons is leaking.



Hanford officials said Tuesday that filters inside an aging tank known as AY-101 recently showed radiation at higher than normal background levels.



But they say a video inspection of the tank found no evidence that radioactive waste had leaked from the primary tank into the space between the two walls. They say a leak is one possibility they are studying.



Earlier this month, Hanford officials revealed that a double-walled tank known as AY-102 was leaking.