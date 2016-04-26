Moses Lake theft suspect caught thanks to info from the public

The suspect in this morning's theft has been arrested.

Benjamin Hill, 24 of Moses Lake is in the Grant County Jail for investigation of third degree theft and additional charges are expected according to Deputies.



Officers said phones rang off the hook after notice was sent out Tuesday morning on Facebook and to the media. Citizens' information led deputies right to Hill, and he was arrested without incident.



Sheriff Tom Jones said, "This is why information from citizens is so important, and we're thankful for everyone who called us today. The calls made this arrest possible."

____

MOSES LAKE, WA - Moses Lake residents who live in rural areas are being asked to keep an eye out for a suspicious man who has knocked on multiple doors seeking work. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, he is a suspect in at least one theft that happened Tuesday morning.



Three car batteries were stolen from the 1200 block of Road 8 NE and the suspect was seen in a vehicle. A report also came in from the same block saying there was a person and vehicle chasing the property.



The only description available is that the suspect is a light skinned Hispanic man, in his 20s, driving an early model white BMW.



Anyone with information please call 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.