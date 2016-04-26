Bill introduced in Senate to return Kennewick Man to tribes - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate to require the federal government to give the bones of Kennewick Man back to the Indian tribes from which he descended.
    
The bipartisan bill was introduced Tuesday by Sen. Barbara Boxer and Sen. James Inhofe.
    
It calls for the Army Corps of Engineers to repatriate the 9,000-year-old skeleton back to the tribes for reburial.
    
A similar measure failed last year.
    
The remains were discovered in 1996 near the Columbia River in Kennewick, Washington, triggering a lengthy legal fight between tribes and scientists.
    
Kennewick Man is one of the oldest and most complete skeletons found in North America. Last year, new genetic evidence determined the remains were closer to modern Native Americans than any other population in the world.

