Send a Friend a Goat is Baaaaack!

TRI-CITIES, WA- The Wishing Star Foundation is teaming up with the Mid-Columbia Rotary and Numerica Credit Union to bring back 'Send a Friend a Goat'.

For $50 The Wishing Star Foundation will deliver a baby goat to your unsuspecting friend or co-worker coming up may 16th through 19th.

The donations help grant local children with disabilities and their families with get-away vacations.

For more on the wishing star foundation or how to send a friend a goat, and how to volunteer head to their website www.sendafriendagoat.com