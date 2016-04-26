Kennewick traffic study collecting data from over 100 intersecti - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick traffic study collecting data from over 100 intersections set to last until June

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA- You might have noticed orange boxes tied up at intersections around town. These boxes are being used to collect data regarding the vehicle turning movement counts at signalized and non-signalized intersections. 

The consultant, National Data & Surveying Services , will be collecting the information from the recording devices. They have 35 units and in the next five to six weeks they will be moving boxes to over 100 different intersections. 

We talked with a Kennewick traffic engineer, John Deskins, who told us, "we use this data for long range transportation planning, safety studies, where we might have safety problems, we use it to change traffic signal timing and we even look at do we have enough lanes, do we need to add more lanes and do we need to change the configuration of the lanes we have". 

The orange boxes will be up around town until June and the City of Kennewick says this is the first time they've used units like these to collect data for their records. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   