Kennewick traffic study collecting data from over 100 intersections set to last until June

KENNEWICK, WA- You might have noticed orange boxes tied up at intersections around town. These boxes are being used to collect data regarding the vehicle turning movement counts at signalized and non-signalized intersections.

The consultant, National Data & Surveying Services , will be collecting the information from the recording devices. They have 35 units and in the next five to six weeks they will be moving boxes to over 100 different intersections.

We talked with a Kennewick traffic engineer, John Deskins, who told us, "we use this data for long range transportation planning, safety studies, where we might have safety problems, we use it to change traffic signal timing and we even look at do we have enough lanes, do we need to add more lanes and do we need to change the configuration of the lanes we have".

The orange boxes will be up around town until June and the City of Kennewick says this is the first time they've used units like these to collect data for their records.