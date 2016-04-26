Sheriff's Office releases new details about death of Idaho dean

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - The investigation into the death of University of Idaho dean Paul Joyce is still ongoing, but on Tuesday the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office released new details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to the sheriff's office, Paul Joyce left the High County Inn near Ahsahka at around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. He was headed to the Best Western in Orofino to spend the night, but was not familiar with the area and was given directions on how to get to Orofino. When he reached the intersection of the Old Ahsahka Grade and View Point Road, he turned left instead of right and was traveling toward the Big Eddy Marina and boat ramp. That's located on the Dworshak Reservoir.

Joyce's Prius entered the water by going down the boat ram. The submerged car was first spotted at around 6:30 a.m. the next morning, on April 23, by fishermen launching at the boat ramp, but no one called the Sheriff's Office until about 5:20 p.m.

An autopsy was completed Monday and the preliminary cause of death was drowning.

The sheriff's office says its still working on completing followup interviews and waiting on toxicology reports before the investigation is completed