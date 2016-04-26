People learn how the gender neutral law affects establishments - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

People learn how the gender neutral law affects establishments

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - An attorney visited the Yakima Chamber of Commerce today to inform people and business owners about the Washington state gender neutral law and how it affects businesses.  

Last December a law went into effect in the state that allowed transgender people to use the gender segregated facility that they identify with. Gender segregated facilities are restrooms, locker rooms and dressing rooms. Since the bill was passed many have been outraged and there was even an attempt to repeal the bill earlier this year, but it was rejected by the state senate. 

At the Chamber of Commerce attorney Luke Eaton spoke to people about how the new law effects establishments. 

"These are newly enacted amendments to the Washington administrative code, so a lot of people may not be aware and if you are not aware employers might be able to face potentially liability or legal issues," said Eaton. 

Eaton said that employers must give transgender people unrestricted access to the restrooms that correspond with their gender identity and adds that as long as there are both male and female restrooms no signs need to be changed.

He also said that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, EEOC, ruled that it is considered sexual harassment for a supervisor to intentionally and repeatedly refer to an employee by the gender pronouns that they do not identify with. Eaton also recommends that in order for businesses to avoid legal issues they might consider going over the new law with employees and even update their policies.    

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   