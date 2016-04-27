Overdue hikers found unhurt in southern Washington forest - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Overdue hikers found unhurt in southern Washington forest

STEVENSON, WA (AP) - The Skamania County Sheriff's Office says two sisters overdue from a weekend hike in southern Washington have been found after an intense search.
    
Undersheriff Pat Bond said Wednesday that 38-year-old Paula Bailes and 22-year-old Madison Sartain, both of Grandview, were tired but uninjured when they were found Tuesday.
    
Their mother reported them missing Sunday night when they did not return from an overnight trip in the Trapper Creek Wilderness.
    
Search crews using helicopters and snowmobiles searched the area for two days before a relative located them. The women were able to walk out on their own.
    
They said they fell into a deep ravine when part of the trail gave out. They heard rescue aircraft overhead but the dense tree canopy prevented them from being spotted.
    
During the search, crews also located two other hikers who had been reported overdue.

