BREAKING: Ted Cruz to name Carly Fiorina as his vice presidential running mate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Associated Press has learned that Republican presidential contender Ted Cruz has tapped former technology executive Carly Fiorina to run as his vice presidential nominee.



The Texas senator plans to formally unveil his running mate Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis.



That's according to a Republican with direct knowledge of the plan, speaking on condition of anonymity because the source was not authorized speak before the official announcement.



Cruz is trying to generate momentum for his struggling campaign. GOP front-runner Donald Trump swept primaries in five Northeastern states on Tuesday.



The 61-year-old Fiorina endorsed Cruz earlier in the year after abandoning her own presidential bid. The former chief executive at Hewlett-Packard has never held elected office.

