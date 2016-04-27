Washington State Patrol Announces Line-Of-Duty Trooper Death for K9

Olympia, WA - Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste announced the death of K9 Patrick, who was assigned to the Division of Homeland Security.

K9 Patrick, age 2 years and 9 months, died on Thursday, April 14, after undergoing emergency surgery after a sudden illness during explosive detection training caused animal hospitalization.

The German Shepard, was with the agency for seven months. During his brief tenure, Patrick faithfully served the citizens of Washington and the ridership of the State Ferry system.

"We lost a member of the WSP family who devotedly served the agency, "said Batiste. "Patrick's' explosive detection work helps keep tens of thousands of Washington residents and travelers safe."

Patrick is survived by his handler, Trooper Mike Allan who has been a K9 handler for more than 12 years. Trooper Allan said," Patrick was by far the best dog I have partnered with in my entire K9 handling career. He will be sadly missed."

Patrick began his service with the Washington State Patrol on October 23rd, 2015 through a federal partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to support Homeland Security efforts and to assist with the protection of the Washington State Ferry system. The TSA K9 training curriculum consists of 400 hours of training and exercises.