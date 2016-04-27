Two teen boys building local grocery-delivery business - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Two teen boys building local grocery-delivery business

RICHLAND, WA - Two teen boys, both local high school seniors, could have a bunch of us a whole lot of time very soon. Thanks to Fuse's Launch Weekend winners, the boys have a head start on it.

It all started as a sick day for Richland senior Jonathan LeClair. While hungry and bed-ridden he was also in the midst of a millennial job search.

"So I was thinking of ways I could make money without going and getting a job," said LeClair. He thought about time saving opportunities and groceries seemed to be an untapped local market. OthersideGroceries.com would deliver them right to you.

"At first, I was like no. I'm not going to be a grocery delivery boy. I wanted to be solar technology, I was all about solar," said Delta High School senior Abraham Mendoza.

So, they compromised.

"When we started thinking about it, we thought yeah we can probably start this in two weeks. That was a huge under-estimation," said LeClair.

That was back in January. With spring turning to summer, their business is expected to be up and running in the next couple of month.s

"It's either an app or a website. Once you've signed up, then you can start making lists and we'll go out with those lists and shop for you groceries," said LeClair.

Right now the site is what they call the "beta pre-sale stage." You can check it out and pre-sign up. Both boys are actually plan to stay in the Tri-Cities for college next year so they can work on OthersideGroceries.com

