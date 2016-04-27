Kennewick police looking for man who walked away from a suspicious car

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police are searching for a man who walked away from a car that had drugs and several weapons inside.

On Tuesday night around 9:15 PM Kennewick detectives saw a man walking away from a light blue Honda Accord with Idaho license plates.

Detectives looked through the windows of the car and noticed weapons and police scanners inside the car.

The vehicle was impounded for a search warrant and a handgun, ski masks, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia was found. The male seen walking away from the car wasn't located.

Detectives are following up on this case.