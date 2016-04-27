Two level III sex offenders move in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Two level III sex offenders move in Yakima

Posted: Updated:
YAKIMA, WA- Two level three sex offender who has changed addresses in Yakima County

65-year-old Gerald Moore is now living on the 1000 block of South 8th Avenue in Yakima.
 
Moore was convicted of 1st Degree Rape in 1994 out of Connecticut.
 
He's not wanted by the police at this time.

And 54-year-old John Imus is now living on the 20th block of East Staff Sargent Pendleton Way in Yakima

Imus was convicted of Voyeurism in 2013.

He's also is not wanted by the police at this time.

