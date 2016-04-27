Richland business catches two suspects on camera during a burgla - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Richland business catches two suspects on camera during a burglary

Posted: Updated:

RICHLAND, WA- A marble, granite and tile business off of Wellsian Way caught two wanted suspects on their surveillance video. Cameras located at the front, side and back of the business caught two suspects cutting up the fence to get into a storage facility next door. 

The two men walked through the front parking lot of the business, around the side and after cutting a hole in the fence and walking through the yard, cut another hole in the fence connected to the storage facility. 

The storage facility told us they have had two incidents, including this one, in the past year. Before these two incidents, it had been 18 years since a burglary incident. They have tried to cover their bases to protect the units with a gated entrance, surrounding the property with a barbed wire fence and even adding extra lights on their property. The owners of the two storage units targeted were contacted. One of the units didn't have a lock on it at the time of the burglary. 

Richland Police are looking for the two men and are asking for the community to help with any information they might have. If you know anything call them at 628-0333. 

