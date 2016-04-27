Habitat for Humanity encourages woman to help their efforts of building homes

YAKIMA, WA - Habitat for Humanity kicked off National Women Build week yesterday and dozens of women and men will be working together to build a house in Yakima. The House is being built on Cherry avenue and it will take volunteers about three months to build.

This week is a little special for the organization because they are partnering up with Lowe's and National Women Build week and what that means is that women are being challenged to devote at least one day to help build housing. Habitat for Humanity has been building houses in Yakima for those in need for years.

When they build one of these homes they make sure that it is tailored for the family that will be moving in. The city helps the organization purchase spaces around the valley that are abandon or not in use. Project Manager Kris Wilsey said that the houses they build have more than just a positive effect on the families who move in.

"Habitat and the city work together to build communities and then when we build, the neighborhood all of a sudden cleans up their yard and paints their houses," said Wilsey.

Today a group of 40 from Beaverton Oregon were worked on the house and Wilsey said that 30% of those who are helping build the homes are women. The house on Cherry avenue is not the only home the organization is currently working on in Yakima and they also have other projects in Grandview and Tieton.

Wilsey said that Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers and anyone who is interested in volunteering can do so by signing-up at their website habitatgnh.org/volunteer