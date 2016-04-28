Woman sent to prison in Yakima County shooting death - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Woman sent to prison in Yakima County shooting death

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A Yakima woman charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found along an East Selah roadway has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
    
34-year-old Raven Cutler was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Norma Emmerson.
    
The 54-year-old victim's body was found alongside the road with gunshot wounds on Nov. 11.
    
Court documents say a witness told authorities Emmerson may have been killed because she knew about a killing that her ex-boyfriend had committed.
    
Yakima County sheriff's Sgt. Mike Russell says the investigation remains open.
    
 

MORE: Yakima Woman Suspected of Murder Makes First Appearance in Court

