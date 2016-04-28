Richard Sherman goes undercover as Lyft driver

NBC Right Now.com - Would you recognize a Seahawks player if you saw them in public? Would you recognize Richard Sherman? Well, Sherman recently went undercover as a driver for Lyft to see how many passengers wouldn't be able to recognize him.



He didn't try too hard to disguise himself... he just threw on a pair of sunglasses and stuffed his dread locks in hat, but it was still enough to stump some unsuspecting passengers.



The video was posted by Lyft.