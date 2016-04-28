Prince tribute Friday at HAPO Community Stage - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Prince tribute Friday at HAPO Community Stage

Posted: Updated:

RICHLAND, WA - A tribute to Prince, featuring his greatest hits, music videos, and give-a-ways are planned for Friday, April 29, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the HAPO Community Stage in John Dam Plaza, Richland.

Members of the band Night Argent and guests will begin and end the event with music from Prince, and a DJ will fill in the rest.  

Organizers Radio Tri-Cities and City of Richland are planning a memorable experience with purple themed give-ways, including T-shirts and a purple electric guitar. Food truck vendors and face painting for kids are also planned.

The park is located at 815 George Washington Way. The park also borders Knight Street and Jadwin. Parking is available at the adjacent City Hall campus and Federal Building Parking Lots. On-site parking next to the stage is open for handicapped parking.

Blankets and chairs are encouraged.    

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   