Prince tribute Friday at HAPO Community Stage

RICHLAND, WA - A tribute to Prince, featuring his greatest hits, music videos, and give-a-ways are planned for Friday, April 29, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the HAPO Community Stage in John Dam Plaza, Richland.

Members of the band Night Argent and guests will begin and end the event with music from Prince, and a DJ will fill in the rest.

Organizers Radio Tri-Cities and City of Richland are planning a memorable experience with purple themed give-ways, including T-shirts and a purple electric guitar. Food truck vendors and face painting for kids are also planned.

The park is located at 815 George Washington Way. The park also borders Knight Street and Jadwin. Parking is available at the adjacent City Hall campus and Federal Building Parking Lots. On-site parking next to the stage is open for handicapped parking.

Blankets and chairs are encouraged.