Boehner calls Cruz 'Lucifer in the flesh'

WASHINGTON (AP) - They never seemed like best buddies when John Boehner was speaker of the House -- but now, we're finding out what he and Ted Cruz really think of each other.



Boehner told students at Stanford University in California yesterday that Cruz is "Lucifer in the flesh" -- and the "most miserable" person he's ever worked with.



Cruz responds that he never actually worked with Boehner, because the then-speaker refused his invitation for talks about the partial government shutdown three years ago.



Cruz adds that if "you want a president like John Boehner, Donald Trump is your man."



Boehner resigned last fall under pressure from conservatives allied with Cruz.



He says he and Trump are "texting buddies" and he would vote for Trump, but not Cruz.