HAPO Community Stage features Prince tribute concert Friday - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

HAPO Community Stage features Prince tribute concert Friday

Posted:

RICHLAND, WA. -- Have you been uncontrollably downloading hits like Purple Rain, Raspberry Beret or When Doves Cry? Then the brand new HAPO Community Stage will be the place to be for you Friday night. 

Starting at 7 o'clock, the City of Richland and Radio Tri-Cities are teaming up to host a Prince concert.

The local group Night Argent will play a set of Prince's biggest hits, they have a lot to choose from. There will also be purple themed giveaways like t-shirts, glow sticks and, the grand prize, a purple colored electric guitar. 

This concert will be the first major event since the grand opening of the $1.1 million HAPO Community Stage. We talked to Sherry Gartside from the City of Richland who says events like this will happen much more often now that Richland has this great new venue. 

"Sometimes I get, 'oh I just love Prince, my favorite song is Little Red Corvette!' and other times is like 'I'm going because my girlfriend is making me go,'" Sherry Gartside said. "So it's across the board. And the best part about it is once you get here you're going to be hooked because this is the place you'll want to be. The HAPO Community Stage just brings it all home."

Sherry says the city is planning on using the HAPO stage to host several movie nights, a 3 on 3 basketball tournament and some secret events they're in the process of planning right now. Friday they're hoping to get about 1,000 people to downtown for the event. 

So if you want to get a look at the new HAPO Community Stage, come down to the Prince tribute starting at 7. Just don't forget to wear your purple. 
 

