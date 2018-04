KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police and Crime Stoppers need your help finding a wanted man.

Officers say 34-year-old Jason Farmer failed to register as a sex offender in Kennewick.

He was last known to be living in Pasco.

Farmer is 6 feet tall, 180 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

He has tattoos of a skull & barb wire on his right arm and a skull hanging from a thread on his upper left arm.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 586-tips or 800-222 tips.