11 Hanford workers checked after smelling odors at tank site

HANFORD, WA- The office of River Protection said 11 Hanford site tank farm employees had to be checked out today after smelling odors and reporting headaches .

River Protection says the first two employees at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation to be medically evaluated Thursday were wearing oxygen respirators because they were in an area where working on was being done that could increase the risk of chemical vapors in the air. After leaving the area and removing the respirators, both reported suspicious odors and said they had headaches. Both were evaluated and treated at an on-site medical provider.

Shortly after two other employees also smelled the odors while walking the transfer line for the waste pumped from the leaking double shell tank.

Seven other workers at the AX farm were then sent to be checked out as a precaution. 

Work on the AY-102 and AP-102 tanks has now been suspended.

Earlier this month, officials revealed that a tank known as AY-102 had leaked several thousand gallons of radioactive waste from its primary tank.

Hanford Tank leaks more radioactive waste, no ground contamination reported

The results of the evaluations were not available yet.

This story will be updated.


 

