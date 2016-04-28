Organization in Yakima County awarded over $100,000 in grant funds

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Governor Jay Inslee awarded the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, YVFWC, a grant of $125,000 that will help children learn about the great outdoors through travel and exploration.

The No Child Left Inside grant was awarded to the organization by the Washington State Preservation and Conservation Office to help youth experience nature. They gave out nearly $1 million in funds to different counties and the largest amount was awarded to Yakima County.

The YVFWC will use the money for their 21st Century Learning Centers Program, which helps children from Grandview all they way to White Swan. They offer 15 different after school and summer programs and know that they have received funding they are looking to enrich the youth through camping, kayaking, hiking and visiting state parks.

"The lower Yakima Valley is an area that does not have a lot of state parks and we are kind of isolated and we do not have access to a lot of the things larger cities and larger areas do," said Beth Wyant, Communications Coordinator for the YVFWC. "To get this money is so exciting for us and the youth in our program."

Wyant said that being able to get youth outside and taking them to new places provides more than just a fun experience. It also helps with social skills, it has health benefits, and it even teaches them about career opportunities, which is one of the organizations priorities.

Wyant said that through their programs they are able to impact around 1,600 students and now with additional funds they will be able to serve even more. Kittitas Valley also received a substantial grant of over $70,000 to go towards their Environmental Education Network.