Two lost goats cause havoc during afternoon adventure

FINLEY, WA- NBC Right Now received a few messages from a woman Thursday afternoon who says she witnessed two goats on the run.

Shonie Griffin was working in the yard when she says two male goats ran down the street, "They were chasing a van, a white van, down the road fast," she explained. Griffin ran after the two who came right up to her. With the help of a sheriff's deputy, Griffin was able to tie up the two on her property while she figured out what to do next.

Griffin told NBC Right Now the pair jumped on her car, up onto the house and into a tree to get the branches.

The goats were found near 206000 East Finley Road. If you know who they belong to or they belong to you, please email news@nbcrightnow.com.