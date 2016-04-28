Two lost goats cause havoc during afternoon adventure - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Two lost goats cause havoc during afternoon adventure

Posted: Updated:
The goats were found near 206000 East Finley Road. If you know who they belong to or they belong to you, please email news@nbcrightnow.com. The goats were found near 206000 East Finley Road. If you know who they belong to or they belong to you, please email news@nbcrightnow.com.

FINLEY, WA- NBC Right Now received a few messages from a woman Thursday afternoon who says she witnessed two goats on the run.

Shonie Griffin was working in the yard when she says two male goats ran down the street, "They were chasing a van, a white van, down the road fast," she explained. Griffin ran after the two who came right up to her. With the help of a sheriff's deputy, Griffin was able to tie up the two on her property while she figured out what to do next.

Griffin told NBC Right Now the pair jumped on her car, up onto the house and into a tree to get the branches. 

The goats were found near 206000 East Finley Road. If you know who they belong to or they belong to you, please email news@nbcrightnow.com.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   