Police sniper shoots man who says he had bomb at TV station

BALTIMORE (AP) - A man wearing a full animal costume and surgical mask and displaying what appeared to be an explosive device on his chest has been taken away in an ambulance after being shot by a police sniper outside a Baltimore TV station.



The suspect lay in the street for more than an hour Thursday afternoon, as shown on video from the scene near WBFF-TV on Baltimore's TV Hill.

Police sent a robot designed to detect explosives to the man, and the robot could be seen rolling away carrying a red vest with duct tape and wires. It could not be determined immediately whether the vest had active explosives.



Police spokesman T.J. Smith said the man walked into the lobby of a Fox television affiliate on Thursday and made a complaint about the government.

He says the suspect then walked outside, and was shot after he refused repeated demands to show his hands. Smith says he doesn't know how many times the man was hit or where on his body he was hit.