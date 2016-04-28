Tri ART for Giving kicks off Friday

RICHLAND, WA- Tri ART for Giving is an art exhibition, contest and fundraiser giving artists and businesses an opportunity to showcase art. The businesses involved showing off the art in their lobbies and offices are not all conventional, dentist offices, car dealerships and museums are involved this year.

The dates for the 2016 show are April 29-May 21. Over a three-week period, the public can visit the participating venues and vote for their favorite art piece. Cash prizes are awarded to first, second and third-place artists in both the “people’s choice” and judged categories.

A kick-off event will be held on April 29 at the Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail in Richland, from 6 to 9 p.m. The evening will include catering by 13 Bones Urban BBQ and a no-host bar to include Barnard Griffin wines. The program will feature Plein Air painting and short literary and performing arts entertainment by local groups. Bring the family and celebrate the arts in all of its forms. Tickets for the event are $10 each.

Awards will be presented at the closing event to be held on May 21 at the Uptown Theater, 1300 Jadwin Avenue in Richland, from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition to presenting awards, the program will include catering by Castle Event Catering and a no-host bar to include Barnard Griffin wines. Tickets to the closing event are $20.

Tickets to both the opening and closing Tri ARTS events are available at the Arts Foundation of the Mid-Columbia’s website.

