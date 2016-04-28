Kennewick Police Chief appointed to D.A.R.E Executive law Enforc - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick Police Chief appointed to D.A.R.E Executive law Enforcement Advisory Board

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA-   It's a program so many went through growing up, D.A.R.E, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education. Right here in the Tri-Cities, one of our very first dare officers, who is now police chief, was appointed to D.A.R.E Executive Law Enforcement Advisory Board. 

Chief Ken Hohenberg will be one of 16 members on the board. They will all work to strengthen to promote and expand the dare education programs beyond the 10 thousand communities it's already being taught in across the country. 

Hohenberg has been involved with the D.A.R.E program for almost 30 years and was Kennewick's first D.A.R.E officer. In fact, the President and C-E-, Frank Pegueros says D.A.R.E America is happy to have Chief Hohenberg on the board for his dedication to our community and the D.A.R.E Law Enforcement Executive of the Year Award back in 2010.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   