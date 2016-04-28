Kennewick Police Chief appointed to D.A.R.E Executive law Enforcement Advisory Board

KENNEWICK, WA- It's a program so many went through growing up, D.A.R.E, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education. Right here in the Tri-Cities, one of our very first dare officers, who is now police chief, was appointed to D.A.R.E Executive Law Enforcement Advisory Board.

Chief Ken Hohenberg will be one of 16 members on the board. They will all work to strengthen to promote and expand the dare education programs beyond the 10 thousand communities it's already being taught in across the country.

Hohenberg has been involved with the D.A.R.E program for almost 30 years and was Kennewick's first D.A.R.E officer. In fact, the President and C-E-, Frank Pegueros says D.A.R.E America is happy to have Chief Hohenberg on the board for his dedication to our community and the D.A.R.E Law Enforcement Executive of the Year Award back in 2010.