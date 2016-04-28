Construction on White Pass restoration starts in May

WHITE PASS, WA - If you are expecting to travel on Highway 12 through White Pass in the next couple of weeks then you may experience some delays. Crews will soon start to repair the road that was severely damaged last year by washouts.

White pass was closed last December after two washouts devastated the road and left it unsafe for travel. Before the year ended White Pass reopened, but the road was down to one lane at the pass. Since then the Washington State Department of Transportation, WSDOT has been hard at work partially restoring the road for travel and now with more pleasant weather crews will work on fully repairing it.

Currently in White Pass drivers are experiencing about a one to two minutes delay, but once construction starts people should plan for a longer wait said Summer Derrey, of WSDOT.

"That definitely will increase as we need to restore the highway, so that may increase about 15 minutes on each side," said Derrey. "If you are headed over the pass for recreation I would definitely recommend adding up to half an hour to your drive at the most."

The road is still down to one lane at White Pass and construction will begin in early to mid May and is expected to last for about a month in a half. Crews with the WSDOT also say they hope to have Cayuse and Chinook Pass open by memorial day.



