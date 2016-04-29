Milton-Freewater shooter pleads guilty, faces 10 years in prison

UPDATE AUGUST 23, 2016:

PENDLETON, OREGON-- 19-year-old Robert Gage Sregzinski has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. This follows a guilty plea he made on Monday of attempted aggravated murder, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing charges.

Those convictions come from a shooting spree incident in Milton-Freewater on April 28th, 2016. Sregzinski led officers on a high speed chase through town, where he eventually ran from his car and shot at police.

Sregzinski was indicted on May 12th, 2016 by a Umatilla Grand Jury. He plead guilty to one count of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of menacing. The District Attorney's office says he was sentenced to 3 years of post-prison supervision after he completes his 10 year sentence. He will not be eligible for reductions in the time he spends in prison.

UPDATE MAY 19, 2016:

PENDLETON, OREGON- 19-year-old Robert Gage Sregzinski appeared in a Umatilla County courtroom by video from the jail Thursday afternoon. He is in a wheelchair, after being shot in the leg by police during a high speed chase and shootout.

Sregzinski spent the last few weeks in the Walla Walla County jail, after treatment for a gunshot wound in his knee. Judge Brauer arraigned Sregzinski on twelve charges through a secret indictment from the Umatilla Grand Jury back on the 12th of this April.

He is facing attempted aggravated murder, unlawful possession of a machine gun with a silencer, multiple other weapons counts, eluding, menacing and reckless driving.

Sregzinski allegedly did not listen to police during traffic stop at the end of April. According to court documents he sped off, leading them through Milton-Freewater shooting out of his back window at officers. They stopped him, with a pit maneuver near Main Street.

Sregzinski got out and fired towards officers in every direction. Officers shot back, hitting him in the knee. Nobody else was hurt during the chase. He being held on over $1 million dollars bail, his trial is set for this July.

UPDATE MAY 18, 2016:

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Umatilla County D.A.'s office says 19-year-old Robert Gage Sregzinski is heading to Pendleton after he waived his right to the extradition process this morning.

Sregzinski will face charges during his arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Bail was set on the arrest warrant at more than a $1,000,000.

UPDATE MAY 4TH, 2016:

UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON- The Umatilla County D.A.'s office has released the name of the suspect who allegedly shot at police last week in Milton-Freewater.

19-year-old Robert Gage Sregzinski was treated and released from St. Mary's Medical Center after officers say he shot at them during a high speed chase on April 28th, 2016. Sregzinski is in the Walla Walla County Jail on a detainer issued by the Walla Walla Juvenile Justice Center.

The three officers put on paid administrative leave during this investigation are Officer Scott Clayton (served nearly 10 years), Officer Jess Myer (served 2 years) and Detective Morgan Dunlap (has been with department for 1 year).

UPDATE:

MILTON-FREEWATER, OREGON- A traffic stop turned high speed chase ended with a man in the hospital and three police officers on paid administrative leave.

The Umatilla County District Attorney's office tells NBC Right Now officers tried to stop someone in a Ford Focus at Grant and Turbyn Road around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday. The drive did not listen to police and took off, leading them on a high speed chase through town, ending near NW 7th Avenue and Main Street. The D.A.'s office says the suspect fired at officers during the chase and once police were able to stop the car the suspect tried to run away. Investigators say the suspect ran towards the Freewater School while shooting at officers.

Neighbors NBC Right Now talked with heard the shots and saw officers and the suspect shoot at each other. "First thing I heard was sirens and then it sounded like shotgun blasts. The suspect kind of turned, fired and then took off running. That's when I saw the cop come across the street firing too," explained John Loomis, who lives across the street from where the shooting took place.

"As soon as the car came to a stop, he came jumping out of the car and had a gun in his hand and just started firing in all directions," explained one mother who asked to remain anonymous. Just before 7:30 p.m. she and her daughter walked to grab some dinner down Main Street, "I knew it was gunfire only because I saw the gun pointed at us, otherwise I wouldn't have even guessed those were gunshots."

As soon as they walked up to an auto shop on the corner of NE 7th Avenue and Main Street she heard faint popping noises and a car swerving all over the roadway, "I was terrified at first because she (her daughter) ducked behind a different car than I did. We both just dove to the side. She went behind one car and I went behind another. I couldn't see her for a few seconds, I was just sitting there like, 'where are you, where are you?!' I was able to snatch her and pulled her over to where I was," the woman described.

Witnesses tell NBC Right Now they could not put an exact number to how many shots were fired, but did say it sounded like a lot, "I saw a big gun in the guys hand, like a big, not a handgun. Maybe that was just my fear of hearing the bullets," said the mother.

According to the D.A., officers hit the suspect in the lower part of his body he is expected to survive. "He was laying there staring at me for a moment while I was in shock and frozen," the mother explained. Bullets nearly missing the two, hitting a portable building at the school and cars parked along the street.

Oregon State Police are leading this investigation since it did involve three police officers. NBC Right Now has received very limited information on who the suspect is, however witnesses tell us he looked young, in his late teens. Investigators have not released any names just yet.

PREVIOUS:

MILTON-FREEWATER, OR - Umatilla County District Attorney, Dan Primus says several agencies are investigating an officer involved shooting in the city Thursday evening.



Primus says Milton-Freewater Police tried stopping a 2007 Ford Focus on Grant Road and Turbyn Road around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the car did not stop, instead he led officers on a high speed chase going North through the city.

Primus says the driver started firing a gun at officers as he sped away.

Police were able to stop the car at N. Main St. And NE 7th Ave. At that point, he got out of the car and continued firing at the officers.

Primus says officers fired back and shot him in the leg.

Police arrested the man and medics took him to St. Mary's Hospital in Walla Walla. Primus says his injury is non-life threatening.

Primus says the Milton-Freewater Police Department started the investigation as a Deadly Physical Force incident. As per protocol, they requested an outside agency lead the investigation. The Oregon State Police has accepted the role as lead investigators.

Several other local agencies are helping in the investigation.