City of Richland holds Arbor Day tree planting event

RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland is holding Arbor Day and Tree City USA celebration at John Dam Plaza Friday, April 29 at 3 p.m.

The event will include an educational component about Arbor Day and demonstrations on how to select and properly plant and nourish a tree.

Volunteer groups, with assistance from City staff and the Forestry Council, will plant several trees throughout the park.

The City of Richland has been a Tree City USA partner for over 17 years.

Richland and is just one of more than 3,400 communities nationwide committed to successfully managing and expanding their public trees.

In support of this event, and as a member of the Tree Line USA program, Richland Energy Services would like to remind citizens to plant the right tree in the right place to avoid overhead and underground electrical facilities.

This program recognizes how trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.