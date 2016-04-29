Join the fun at Yakima's first ever Food Truck Rally

Yakima, WA - It's an event all foodies have been waiting for, all kinds of foods in one place at the same time! This weekend, the first ever Food Truck Rally is coming to Yakima. Saturday, April 30th, the parking lot of Hop Nation Brewing Company in Downtown Yakima will be filled with food trucks from around the area.

Vendors that will be featured at the event include:

Miz Dee's BBQ

Groovin' Grounds

Twisted Sisters Creations

Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza

Tacos Don Chayo

Chronic Foods

Sammie's Souper Sandwiches

Antojitos Lucy

Winey Dogs

Red Pickle (from Ellensburg)

Hop Nation Beer Garden

Portions of the money made at the Food Truck rally will be donated to Yakima Memorial Foundation and all of the programs the foundation funds.

In just one month's time, what started out as a simple client appreciation party grew into the Food Truck Rally for the city, organized by The Engagency Marketing Firm, and sponsored by Thrivent Financial.

"We just wanted to give back to the community and local small business owners, we're excited for the family fun event," said Jaime Burns, Creative Director at The Engagency.

Burns tells NBC Right Now that for next years rally, they are will start planning months ahead to make the event even bigger.

"We have some really great local food trucks here in our area, and we wanted to give them a platform to share their great foods," said Jay Kelley, Financial Advisor with Thrivent Financial.

The rally is happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hop Nation located at 31 N 1st Ave, Yakima, WA 98902.