Join the fun at Yakima's first ever Food Truck Rally - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Join the fun at Yakima's first ever Food Truck Rally

Posted: Updated:
Yakima Food Truck Rally Flyer Yakima Food Truck Rally Flyer

Yakima, WA - It's an event all foodies have been waiting for, all kinds of foods in one place at the same time! This weekend, the first ever Food Truck Rally is coming to Yakima.  Saturday, April 30th, the parking lot of Hop Nation Brewing Company in Downtown Yakima will be filled with food trucks from around the area.

Vendors that will be featured at the event include:

  • Miz Dee's BBQ
  • Groovin' Grounds 
  • Twisted Sisters Creations
  • Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza
  • Tacos Don Chayo
  • Chronic Foods
  • Sammie's Souper Sandwiches
  • Antojitos Lucy
  • Winey Dogs
  • Red Pickle (from Ellensburg)
  • Hop Nation Beer Garden

Portions of the money made at the Food Truck rally will be donated to Yakima Memorial Foundation and all of the programs the foundation funds.

In just one month's time, what started out as a simple client appreciation party grew into the Food Truck Rally for the city, organized by The Engagency Marketing Firm, and sponsored by Thrivent Financial.

"We just wanted to give back to the community and local small business owners, we're excited for the family fun event," said Jaime Burns, Creative Director at The Engagency.

Burns tells NBC Right Now that for next years rally, they are will start planning months ahead to make the event even bigger.

"We have some really great local food trucks here in our area, and we wanted to give them a platform to share their great foods," said Jay Kelley, Financial Advisor with Thrivent Financial.

 The rally is happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hop Nation located at 31 N 1st Ave, Yakima, WA 98902.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   