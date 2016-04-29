Yakima County Prosecutor drops murder charge in fatal Toppenish - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima County Prosecutor drops murder charge in fatal Toppenish shooting

TOPPENISH, WA - The Yakima County Prosecutor has dismissed the murder charge filed against Gilbert Madrigal in connection with the shooting of 26 year old Ramon Verduzco in Toppenish on February 21st, 2015.

The prosecutor in the case says there wasn't enough evidence to convict Madrigal and the testimony of some of the witnesses changed since the case was filed.

If new and better evidence is found, charges against Madrigal could be refiled.

