LIVING GREEN: U Pull It recycles almost every part of a used car

PASCO, WA. -- All month long, we're living green and sharing with you, ways we can all help save the environment. On Friday, we profiled a business you might not know about. It's kind of like a modern junk yard that allows people to reuse old car parts.

At the salvage yard at the U Pull It in Pasco, you can buy almost anything you can find or take off of the cars here. Everything ranging from small items like car items and nuts and bolts all the way to large items like car seats. The whole premise behind this business is to recycle every part of a used car that they can. 

Recycling begins the minute U Pull It buys a car from it's customer. Workers strip the cars parts and extract and separate the gas, used oil and anti-freeze for proper recycling and disposal. 

All the other usable parts are sold at a flat rate, no matter if it came from a BMW or a Honda. Owner Mark Forcum says their entire business model is based on recycling.

"It's 100% of our business," Forcum said. "We sell used car auto parts and that's our premise. In essence about 99% of every vehicle that comes in here is recycle."

Then customers can shop to their hearts desire from their 700 cars and thousands of parts, finding whatever they want to reuse in their car. If you want to check out U Pull It, they have a location in Yakima and the Tri-Cites. you can also head to their website at go2upullit.com.
 

    •   