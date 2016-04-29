MOD Pizza donates opening day profits to Yakima Children's Village

UNION GAP, WA - A MOD Pizza restaurant had its grand opening in Union Gap on and in honor of the opening all the money made on opening day will be donated to the Yakima Children's Village. Tommy Wilson is the general manager and chose to donate the profits to Children's Village because it is near and dear to his heart.

"When my son was born, he was born with left BPI, which is nerve damage," said Wilson. "To be able to give back to a place which has impacted me and my family so much and so many other families in this community, just feels really good."

Wilson's 3-year-old son Maverick Leo Wilson was born with a rare nerve disorder called BPI, the nerves on his neck are damaged and because of that he cannot use his left arm. To date Maverick has gone through two surgeries.

"Seeing your boy or anybody you love go through that is real, real hard and you just feel helpless," said Wilson. "And then you have organizations like Children's village and Seattle Children's and they really help the parents and help the kids."

Through the donations made from the opening of his restaurant Wilson hopes that he can pay it forward and help those in need.