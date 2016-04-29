Stop the Violence event takes place tomorrow at Miller Park

YAKIMA, WA - The people of Yakima want violence in the town to stop and one of the things they are doing is holding an event tomorrow to bring the community together. The event is completely free and people can expect food, entertainment and speeches from the mayor and council members.

The event is being put on by the recently formed organization, Yakima Unity, which came together after two women were horribly murdered in March. A string of homicides last month only strengthened the group and know they hope they can impact Yakima and be the silver lining to the violent crimes that have happened.

"We really just want people to come out," said Laura Curiel, with Yakima Unity. "Come out for your community, we are here for you, we care about the community and we really just want to take the time to show everybody and let them know that it is time to take a stand and take our community back."

Curiel said the event would not have been possible if it was not for the donations of generous organizations. The event will be at Miller Park and will take place between one and four p.m.