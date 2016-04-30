Police investigate fatal shooting in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

UPDATE: New details about weekend fatal shooting

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE 2: 

YAKIMA, WA - Law enforcement officials said they believe that 23-year-old Shawn Martinez was standing near the 8th Street Market and Deli when someone in a vehicle approached him and shot at him several times. 

The Yakima County Coroner said that Martinez died of several gunshot wounds to the chest, arms and head. The exact amount of times he was shot has not been released yet. 

Law enforcement officials said they believe the victim had no gang ties. There are no suspects at this time and the homicide is still under investigation. There have been a total of 8 homicides within Yakima city limits.

UPDATE 1:

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins has identified the shooting victim at 23-year-old Shawn Martinez.

PREVIOUS:

YAKIMA, WA -Yakima police say a man in his 20's is dead after a shooting broke out on the 300 block of North 8th Street. Police say residents in the area reported shots had been fired just before midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his twenties laying on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Right now, the investigation has been turned over to detectives and is ongoing. 
 

    •   