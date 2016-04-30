Rep. Dan Newhouse hosts 2nd free job fair in Pasco

PASCO, WA- Congressman Dan Newhouse hosted a free job fair Saturday at Columbia Basin College.



More than 50 employers set up booths with information for anyone interested. Washington River Protection Solutions, Gesa Credit Union, WinCo Foods, and many more all participated. Newhouse said this is a way to show people in Central Washington job opportunities they did not know existed.

The potential employees also brought along resumes and even did on-site interviews.

"We thought it'd be a great idea to do what we could to match people up that are looking for work with those employers that need employees and to help people get through some of the downturns in our economy," said Newhouse.

Newhouse said he wants to make it easier for people in Central Washington to find jobs. This year the fair saw more companies who signed for the event than last year.