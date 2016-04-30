4th Annual USCG Open House on Clover Island

KENNEWICK, WA- The 4th Annual United States Coast Guard Open House showed the public what it is like to work for the U.S. Coast Guard and law enforcement agencies.



People toured the vessels and facilities and had the chance to talk with local law enforcement agencies, various military branches, and more. One organization said it is important for them to attend events like this.

"They just invite the public over to take a look at the equipment and to talk to the people and ask what do you do, what does the coast guard reserve do, and what other community services are out there to support the guard and veterans. It's a nice thing to do," said Craig Liebler, with the Washington Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

Those of all ages got a chance to check out a K9 dog and enjoy a hotdog too.