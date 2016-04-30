Huge pet adoption event held in Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, WA- Jenny's Hope Adoption Event featured local animal shelters and rescues with dogs in need of a home in Columbia Park in Kennewick.

Columbia Park filled up with big and small dogs along with other animals for people to see. It was the seventh year for the huge adoption event. Local shelters said it is very important for people to realize the need.

"Dogs get dumped all the time. People can come down here and see what kind of dogs we have. It gives them a chance to see the dogs face to face and see if they can picture that dog in their home with them," said Andrea Moreno, president of Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue.

A silent auction also happened. There will be another big adoption event on May 14th in the PetSmart parking lot that will features dozens on animals to choose from including cats.