Huge pet adoption event held in Columbia Park - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Huge pet adoption event held in Columbia Park

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA-  Jenny's Hope Adoption Event featured local animal shelters and rescues with dogs in need of a home in Columbia Park in Kennewick.

Columbia Park filled up with big and small dogs along with other animals for people to see.  It was the seventh year for the huge adoption event.  Local shelters said it is very important for people to realize the need. 

"Dogs get dumped all the time.  People can come down here and see what kind of dogs we have.  It gives them a chance to see the dogs face to face and see if they can picture that dog in their home with them," said Andrea Moreno, president of Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue.

A silent auction also happened.  There will be another big adoption event on May 14th in the PetSmart parking lot that will features dozens on animals to choose from including cats. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   