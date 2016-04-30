Students developed skills at the 4th Annual Boys & Girls Club Leadership Conference

PASCO, WA- More than 135 kids from the Boys & Girls Club and other youth groups teamed up to serve throughout the Tri-Cities Saturday.

It was a part of the 4th Annual Boys & Girls Club Leadership Conference. The kids volunteered at Jenny's Hope Adoption Event, cleaned yards, helped sort food for Second Harvest, and much more.

Organizers said this program teaches the students good life skills.

"It's fun to all get together and have the same purpose of wanting to be a leader when you grow up. Today is just a good reminder for the staff and the volunteers for why we do what we do," said Kyle Low, coordinator.

After the morning activities, the students participated in leadership and character building classes. The Boys & Girls Club focuses on academics, health, and good citizenship.

