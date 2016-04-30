Dead body found in a Yakima irrigation pond - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Dead body found in a Yakima irrigation pond

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA- On Saturday, April 30, at approximately 7:30 in the morning, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a body in an irrigation pond. When law enforcement and emergency medical units arrived on scene the body was not visible.

A detailed search of the area was conducted and no evidence of foul play was located. A Yakima County Diver searched the pond and located the body of a deceased male. There was no evidence of foul play on the deceased and the body was turned over to the Yakima County Coroner. The cause of death is unknown at this time though foul play does not appear to be a factor.

The deceased has been identified as an area residence and the next of kin have been notified. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time and the investigation is active pending a cause of death determination.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   