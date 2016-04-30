Dead body found in a Yakima irrigation pond

YAKIMA, WA- On Saturday, April 30, at approximately 7:30 in the morning, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a body in an irrigation pond. When law enforcement and emergency medical units arrived on scene the body was not visible.

A detailed search of the area was conducted and no evidence of foul play was located. A Yakima County Diver searched the pond and located the body of a deceased male. There was no evidence of foul play on the deceased and the body was turned over to the Yakima County Coroner. The cause of death is unknown at this time though foul play does not appear to be a factor.

The deceased has been identified as an area residence and the next of kin have been notified. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time and the investigation is active pending a cause of death determination.