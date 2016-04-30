Personal use firewood permits in Umatilla County go on sale Sunday

Personal use firewood permits for the Umatilla National Forest go on sale Sunday May 1st, 2016.

UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON- Personal use firewood permits for the Umatilla National Forest go on sale Sunday May 1st, 2016.

The Forest Service says you can purchase them at several local vendors and starting Monday you can just go straight to the USFS offices.

Cords are $5.00 dollars each but you have to buy a minimum of four cords. The maximum limit is 12 cords per household per year.

Firewood cutters are required to carry an axe, a shovel and an 8oz or larger fire extinguisher. You will also need a chainsaw equipped with an approved spark arrester.

According to a release from the Forest Service, "As we move into the hot, dry summer months, Public Use Restrictions (PURs) may be implemented. Restrictions will be announced by 6:00 pm on the day prior to the restriction(s) going into effect. Weekend restrictions will be announced by 6:00 pm on Friday. An updated recording at 1-877-958-9663 will let you know if firewood cutting is: allowed all day; restricted to specific hours (i.e. 1:00 pm chainsaw shutdown); restricted to specific areas of the Forest; or closed completely due to wildfire danger. Restrictions will also be posted on the forest's website at: www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla . It is the public's responsibility to check if firewood cutting is allowed.

Mountain travel will require extreme care to avoid getting stuck or causing extensive and illegal resource damage to the land and vegetation. Many roads are still inaccessible due to snow. Woodcutters are asked to:

· Contact the local Ranger District office before heading out to make sure the area you're traveling to is accessible.

· Avoid driving off roads and onto wet, unstable ground or fragile meadow environments to load firewood.

· Be prepared! Pack additional food, water, clothing and other emergency supplies.

· Let someone know your destination and estimated time of return.

For more information on firewood cutting, please contact the Supervisor's Office at (541) 278-3716 or your local District Office.

North Fork John Day Ranger District (541) 427-3231

Heppner Ranger District (541) 676-9187

Walla Walla Ranger District (509) 522-6290

Pomeroy Ranger District (509) 843-1891

Firewood season will end November 30, 2016 on the Umatilla National Forest."