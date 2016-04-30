Kennewick Irrigation District planning service outage for Edison - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick Irrigation District planning service outage for Edison Street line customers

KENNEWICK, WA- The Kennewick Irrigation District is planning a service outage for Monday, May 2nd for those living off the Edison Street line in Kennewick.

Road crews found a leak while working on road construction and it has to be fixed before they can pave the street. Everything is expected to be fixed and restored by Tuesday.

