Kennewick man dies after speeding and crashing into a truck

Kennewick man dies after speeding and crashing into a truck

Posted: Updated:
22-year-old John Beauchamp was killed. 22-year-old John Beauchamp was killed.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police said 22-year-old John Beauchamp died Saturday evening after speeding and failing to stop at stop sign, and crashed into a truck.

KPD said Saturday evening at after 8:30 p.m. Beauchamp was in his white 1987 Volkswagen Jetta east on 36th Avenue at a high rate of speed according to witnesses.  Witnesses also said his headlights were off. KPD said Beauchamp failed to stop for the stop sign at Vancouver Street and hit 32-year-old Trevor T. Coleman of Kennewick in a grey 1999 Dodge Ram pickup. Coleman was Westbound on 36th and was making a left turn onto Vancouver. 

Beauchamp was taken to local hospital and later pronounced dead. Coleman did not have major injuries.

The case is still under investigation by the Kennewick Police Traffic Unit.

