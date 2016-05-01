Inmate found dead at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umat - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Inmate found dead at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla

Posted: Updated:
76-year-old Tomas Vejar-Garcia 76-year-old Tomas Vejar-Garcia

UMATILLA, OR- Staff at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla found 76-year-old Tomas Vejar-Garcia dead in his cell Sunday morning. 

The Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating like they do with all other unanticipated deaths in state prisons. Staff reported Vejar-Garcia dead Sunday morning just before 8 a.m.

Vejar-Garcia has been in custody since June 1, 2012, on two counts of sex abuse in the first degree out of Washington County. His earliest release date was June 6, 2016.

No other details are available at this time.

 

