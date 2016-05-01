Local horse groups teamed up to provide low-cost gelding clinic

BENTON CITY, WA- Community Equine Outreach of Eastern Washington teamed up with Dr. Menks Mobile Vet Care, the National Equine Rescue Network, and the Unwanted Horse Coalition held a low-cost gelding clinic for horses Sunday..

C.E.O.E.W. said each year, more than 150,000 horses are shipped to slaughter houses from the U.S. to Mexico and Canada. Providing the community with resources like gelding helps prevent over-population and unwanted horses being born.

"Being able to have people reach out to us and share our posts on Facebook and go to our website and see what we're up against, and just bring that awareness level up so people do make better conscious decisions with their horses," said Laura Stark, President of C.E.O.E.W.

They also said vaccinations, dental work, and diet are important for owners to be aware of. To visit C.E.O.E.W.'s website, click here.